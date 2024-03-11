'Oppenheimer' wins Best Picture, Emma Stone takes Best Actress: NPR's Oscars highlights

It was an entertaining, surprising night at the Academy Awards.

The biopic “Oppenheimer” won Best Picture, while Emma Stone won Best Actress for “Poor Things.” Oh, and actor John Cena appeared on stage, in the buff.

We discuss how it all went down with NPR’s Glen Weldon.

And, after Cena appeared nude at the Oscars to commemorate an infamous incident in 1974 when a streaker ran across the stage on live television, we look back on the moment and hear about the man who did it.

Author Michael Schulman tracked down his story for a New Yorker story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.