Violence in Gaza continues as Muslims begin fasting for Ramadan

Monday marks the first day of Ramadan for more than 2 billion Muslims worldwide.

With no ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in place, many Gazans are fasting for the Muslim holy month, despite already having limited access to food and clean water amid the ongoing war and violence.

We speak to NPR’s Daniel Estrin about how this year’s Ramadan feels different in Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

