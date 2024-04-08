Grandmother and grandson watch eclipse together in northern Maine

Author Terry Tempest Williams and her 5-year-old grandson Sheja Gakumba will watch the total solar eclipse in northern Maine. They talk about what they hope it will be like to watch such an incredible natural event together, and about the 2017 eclipse, which was a profound experience for Tempest Williams. She’s the author of “Refuge: An Unnatural History of Family and Place,” and “The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

