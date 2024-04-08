Visitors flock to Houlton, Maine, as residents prepare for eclipse totality

In Northern Maine, the tiny town of Houlton (population 6,000), nestled on the Canadian border, is generally a quiet place. But as one of the last places in the country to view Monday’s eclipse in totality, Houlton’s numbers could soar as high as 40,000; town leaders say it’s impossible to know exactly.

Events leading up to the day have included weekend fireworks, a road race and a bus tour of Maine’s solar system. Meanwhile, officials have been preparing by setting aside designated viewing areas, ordering portable toilets, instructing residents on eye safety, setting up a live feed and even creating a tent for yoga and tarot.

Host Robin Young checks in with three residents: Lindsay Anderson, manager of Brookside Bakery; Jane Torres, director of Houlton’s Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Horvath, a town councilor and astronomer.

