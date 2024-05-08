The future of retirement: BlackRock, other financial companies try monthly check model

BlackRock and others plotting the future of retirement funds. BlackRock and other financial companies are trying out a new type of 401k that will include a monthly check. With a looming retirement crisis due to an aging population, many are looking for ways to secure their future without relying on social security.

Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill On Money” and a CBS News business analyst, joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR