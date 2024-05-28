© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Highway Patrol: 7 dead following weekend traffic crashes, no boating deaths

KBIA | By Christian Riley Dutcher, KOMU 8
Published May 28, 2024 at 4:55 PM CDT

Seven people died in traffic crashes over Memorial Day weekend, according to a preliminary report by Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol also reports that no fatal crashes or drownings occurred on Missouri waterways during the counting period.

The Memorial Day weekend counting period began at 6 p.m. Friday and ran through through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

No fatal traffic accidents occurred under Troop F's region, which responds to incidents in KOMU 8's viewing area, during the counting period.

Troopers report 275 crashes statewide, resulting in 161 injuries.
