Snubbed! Banned! Rejected! And that's just the first 3 questions of this week's quiz
This week, Hunter Biden was convicted, G7 is happening and flash floods are, too. None of those things made the quiz, though, elbowed out by plant-based topics such as gardens, bananas and "meat."
Like, fine, the Pope is going to G7. But is anyone else discussing the prevalence of recessive traits in a prestige TV series?
If you prefer the latter, maybe this week's quiz will finally give you the score of your dreams.
