City of Columbia seeking public input on proposed water rate increases

Columbia Water & Light is proposing water rate increases that will impact customers as a part of the City of Columbia's 2025 fiscal year budget.

Residents will have the opportunity to provide input on the budget and the prospective water rate changes during a public hearing on Aug. 5 at the City Council meeting. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 701 East Broadway.

The water utility serves more than 51,000 customers and the sale of water is the major source of revenue for the department.

City staff and the Water & Light Advisory Board designed the proposed rates to implement a revenue increase to maintain adequate cash reserves and to meet the utility’s debt coverage requirements.

If approved by the City Council, the water rate increases would go into effect beginning with the first billing cycle in October 2024. The average Columbia residential customer uses about 500 cubic feet per month, which would mean about a $1.89 increase per month with the new rate.

For more information on water rates, you can visit Columbia's utilities website.