Sunday Puzzle: Two of the same

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two five-letter words. Put two letters after the first one and the same two letters before the second one to complete two seven-letter words.



Ex.. TRACT CHARD --> TRACTOR, ORCHARD

AGAIN RANGE SHELL QUIRE DIVER LATIN BREAD EATER ALBUM GROSS CHIME THOLE FINES ASIDE

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Think of a famous movie star -- first and last names, nine letters in all. The third, fourth, fifth, seventh, and eighth letters, in order, name a profession. The star's last name is something that this profession uses. Who is the movie star and what is the profession?

Challenge answer: Emma Stone, mason

Winner: Dan Robinson of Washington, D.C.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Lillian Range, of New Orleans. The word NONUNION has four N's and no other consonant. What famous American of the past -- first and last names, 8 letters in all -- has four instances of the same consonant and no other consonant?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 29th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

