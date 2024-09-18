Can classical and folk music get along? The Missouri Old Time Jam says they can

Howard Marshall is the founder of the Missouri Old Time Jam, a monthly folk music jam session in Sinquefield Music Center. Kiana Fernandes sat down with him in February to discuss his musical history, the founding of the Old Time Jam and his hopes for the future of the group.

The heavy glass doors of Sinquefield Music Center open to reveal an unusual buzz. Chairs are dragged across the floor to close a circle where some musicians already sit, tuning their instruments and chatting. The normally austere entryway to Mizzou’s classical hub has made way for raucous laughter and even more lively music.

The hallowed halls of classical music have long barred other instrumental styles. Howard Marshall and the Budds Center for American Music are trying to change that with the Missouri Old Time Jam. It’s a monthly celebration of folk music.

Musicians from all backgrounds show up with their acoustic instruments and participate in a rollicking jam session. With just a key and a tune name, these musicians spontaneously charge the atmosphere with a welcoming, warm sound.

KMUC's Kiana Fernandes at down with Howard Marshall – founder of the event – after their February 5 meeting.

Howard Marshall: I’ve been playing this music since I was your age, in my 20s. I’m from Moberly, Missouri and there were fiddlers and violinists in my family. So I heard that as a child. And I guess I grew up on classical music as well as jazz and – what we called it in the ‘60s – folk music, you know, the folk revival. And in that period, I played guitar and sang in coffee houses, you know, typical folk singer thing. And I caught the fiddle bug when I was in my 20s.

Whenever I was any place, I found a way to play some music. When I was in the Marine Corps in the ‘60s, I bought a guitar and had it shipped to me in my post and I played music, you know, as a way – it’s kind of a steam valve for my own mental health.

I did work at the Library of Congress for a number of years in Washington. So, was right down the road from the folk music section and music division. And so I played in a string band of people who were writers and journalists. We played for Jimmy Carter’s birthday and, you know, various things like that around town, people in Congress. So I’ve always tried to find jobs where I can have access to musicians and music, as well as a chance to play it.

Kiana Fernandes: What was the impetus for the Old Time Jams? How long have you been doing that?

Howard Marshall: Well, we started last semester. And this is kind of a revolution in a way because it’s only in the past decade or so that traditional fiddle, old time fiddle, would be acceptable in the halls of the classical music gods. When I was a student here at MU, myself in the ‘60s, you couldn’t play fiddle music inside the music school building.

It’s not been true for some years, this wall has come down. And so we have Megan Murph, who’s interested in all kinds of American music.

But we – Meg and I – did a guest lecture for a class and we just said, “Is there any chance we could smuggle a jam session into the school of music just for the fun of it, see what happens?” And she worked on it and got permission.

And well, you can see there are a number of musicians from the music school who are kind of joining in the group. And I’m encouraging that because I want people to love it all. I want us to be able to play anything we want to play.

Kiana Fernandes: Do you have any regulars that have been doing this?

Howard Marshall: Yeah, there’s some regulars and people who I try to solicit because I want them to come, you know, to add to it. But each time so far, there have been new players who I haven’t recognized. Like that guy playing the bass tonight over on the side, you know, classical man, man, he was terrific. I hope he comes back. He didn’t play any old time fiddling until tonight, he said, but he has an ear. That what this is all about – it’s your music, and it’s about community, too. It’s a circle of friends.

Kiana Fernandes: How do people outside of this circle hear about it and come in?

Howard Marshall: Mostly by word of mouth. I have an email list of about 50 people in mid-Mo. And I send that around to them, and maybe 40 people read it, maybe 30 of them think about it, maybe 20 of them might come and five or six of them do come.

Kiana Fernandes: What do you hope for the future of this group?

Howard Marshall: I’d like to see it continue.

Because, you know, we do have something to say to classical musicians and even, you know, band, you know marching band musicians, you know, we have something to say to them. They have something to say to us, and we should talk.