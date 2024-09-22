Sunday Puzzle: "GP" naming spree

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar two-word phrase or name with the initials G- P-.

Ex. Quarry that's the source of road material --> GRAVEL PIT

1. What you step on to make a car go faster

2. Annual auto race with a French name

3. Family doctor

4. Large animal that China has lent to American zoos

5. Small animal used in science experiments

6. Writing material that you might draw a chart on

7. Noted political opinion survey

8. Actor who co-starred with Ingrid Bergman in Hitchcock's "Spellbound"

9. Movement represented by a rainbow flag

10. Item used to pluck strings on a musical instrument

11. Tiny bumps on the skin when you're cold or afraid

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Rawson Scheinberg, of Northville, Mich. Name a U.S. state capital. Then name a world capital. Say these names one after the over and phonetically you'll get an expensive dinner entree. What is it?

Challenge answer: Dover sole (Dover + Seoul)

Winner: Lisa Rock of Las Vegas, Nevada

This week's challenge: Take the phrase NEW TOWELS. Rearrange its nine letters to get the brand name of a product that you might buy at a supermarket.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 26th, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET.





