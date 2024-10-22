5 people are dead and a teenager is in custody after a shooting in Washington state

Updated October 22, 2024 at 18:21 PM ET

Five people are dead, and a teenager is in custody after a shooting in a home near Seattle on Monday.

Law enforcement received 911 calls Monday morning about a “disturbance with gunfire at a residential house” in Fall City, Wash., Mike Mellis, a deputy with King County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters. When they arrived at the home, they took a 15-year-old male into custody and discovered five people—two adults and three teenagers—dead inside the house. Another teenager was also found with injuries to “at least two parts of their body” and was taken to a nearby hospital, Mellis also said. It also appears the suspect as well as the deceased were all members of the same family, and their relationship is part of the investigation, the King County Sheriff’s Office told NPR.

“It does appear to be that this is a family incident. Clearly, a domestic violence incident that involves not only a young man who’s now in significant trouble, it involves firearms. A young man and firearms,” Mellis said, adding it is unclear how many firearms were used or were inside the home.

“What had happened here this morning had essentially concluded before the 911 call was made or before deputies arrived,” Mellis said, adding that there was no confrontation with the teenager who was taken into custody.

Mellis said the teenager was booked into King County’s juvenile jail on Monday, and family members were notified about the incident. He added that the home was not considered a “problem house” where multiple calls for police were made and police haven’t been at the house for “any significant reason for years.”

The teenager’s first court appearance was Tuesday afternoon, and a case has not yet been referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for a formal charging decision.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement they asked the court to find probable cause for five counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

The teenager has been ordered to be held in secure detention and to not have contact with the injured teen, who remains in the hospital.

When asked for comment from the teenager's attorneys, the King County Department of Public Defense referred NPR to the defense attorneys' statement in court:

Copyright 2024 NPR