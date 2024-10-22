William Woods University plans inaugural homecoming celebration

William Woods University will host its first-ever homecoming this weekend — 154 years after the campus opened.

William Woods will be taking its long-standing Fall Family Weekend tradition and combining it with homecoming, a brand new tradition.

Homecoming will kick off with a pep rally Thursday night, followed by WWU's first homecoming football game Saturday morning.

The university has experienced multiple firsts this fall, including the largest incoming class in university history and the inaugural season of intercollegiate football.

WWU President Jeremy Moreland said homecoming made sense for the university since it introduced intercollegiate football.

“It’s just one of those traditions that go right along with that sport,” he said.

Moreland expressed his excitement for this weekend and seeing familiar faces back on campus.

“It’s great to welcome everyone back to campus — both our alumni and graduates — also, our students' families as well," he said. "It will be an energetic weekend for everybody."

Student Jordan Owens, president of the Campus Activities Board, had shirts and crewnecks designed for students. Over 300 students preordered shirts for homecoming.

Owens said the design for the shirt incorporates the new field while also symbolizing the first homecoming.

“When I think of homecoming, I think of football, just like a lot of other people," Owens said. "With these shirts, yes they have a football feel to it. But I look at it more as an athletic field because soccer, lacrosse and football plays there.

Owens said homecoming will be a great experience.

“Starting off traditions as well as alumni and current student connecting together — I think that’s a super cool experience to have,” she said.

Moreland said William Woods' homecoming will continue to grow over the years.

"Not a only chance to reconnect with people they haven't seen in years but also make new friends while they are here and be a part of this brand new tradition," he said.