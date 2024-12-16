Additional 3.5 miles of trail proposed for Gans Creek Recreation Area

A proposal to add 3.5 miles of additional hiking and biking trails to improvement plans for the Gans Creek Recreation Area, for a total of 10.5 miles of new trail, will be presented Monday at the Columbia City Council meeting.

Overall, the entire plan will cost $380,000, with funding coming from the parks sales tax, the Frank W. Morris Memorial Trust and the Columbia Trail Association.

The council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway. The meeting will be preceded by a City Council workshop beginning at 4 p.m. that day.

The measure is expected to be introduced to the council Monday as a first read. The council also is expected to set a public hearing on the proposal for its next meeting Jan. 6.

The original Gans Creek Recreation Area capital improvement project was approved by the City Council last December. The plan included 7 miles of trail, two shelters and a playground.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department changed the original master plan to add an additional 3.5 miles to the trail after hiring an outside contractor, Nomad Trail Development, to help plan the project.

The updated 10.5-mile natural surface trail will include a beginner-difficulty 4.5-mile green loop, an intermediate 4.5-mile blue loop and a 1.5-mile creek loop that will be a mix of both difficulty levels.

All trails are designated for both hiking and mountain biking. The green loop could potentially be used for the Missouri National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s Midwest Regional Mountain Biking Championships.

Nomad Trail Development is ready to move to the construction phase of the trail once the updated master plan is approved by the City Council. Once approved, trail construction would begin immediately and would be anticipated to be completed by winter of 2025.



Conservation efforts

The department has worked closely with the Missouri Department of Conservation to ensure the trail does not disturb native species, as well as with other conservation efforts.

Multiple conservation efforts will be targeted throughout the project, such as the removal of invasive species including autumn olive, honeysuckle and honey locust. The department will also plant native tree species to assist with reforestation efforts.

The blue loop of the trail includes a heron rookery habitat buffer, which exists along Gans Creek in the south section of the park. The buffer is 200 feet and was expanded due to citizen feedback. U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Missouri Department of Conservation both had no additional concerns after looking at the updated master plan.

The southwest corner of the recreational area will also be targeted by forestry staff for native tree plantings.

In the creek loop, park staff consulted with the Missouri Department of Conservation, who recommended the creation of a 100-foot-wide tree buffer along a portion of the creek to minimize erosion, reduce runoff and improve the creek.



Controversy

The Gans Creek Recreation Area master plan has elicited some controversy and backlash. Many different scheduled public comments have been made at City Council meetings urging the council to not move forward with the project.

Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park supports the beginner mountain bike trails but not the intermediate trails.

“We are against the expansion, especially the intermediate course/track to the South of the youth trail into the previously protected Gans Creek Valley,” said Kevin Roberson, president of Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. “Erosion and runoff from the mountain bike trails through the steep hills and flood plain will negatively impact Gans Creek flora and fauna.”

