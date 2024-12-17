© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Lawmakers release spending bill to fund federal government until March 14

By Claudia Grisales,
Barbara Sprunt
Published December 17, 2024 at 6:05 PM CST
The Christmas tree outside the U.S. Capitol is illuminated as Congress works to finalize a stop-gap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
The Christmas tree outside the U.S. Capitol is illuminated as Congress works to finalize a stop-gap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

Congressional leaders have released the text of a stop-gap spending bill to fund the federal government through March 14. The current funding measure runs out at the end of the day on Friday, giving lawmakers very little time to pass the measure. Some Republicans were already expressing frustrations about the bill before it was released but leaders fully expect the measure will be approved.

It is unclear when either chamber will vote on the measure. 

The bill also includes: federal aid for natural disasters, including flooding in North Carolina caused by Hurricane Helene in September; funding to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore; authorization to transfer jurisdiction over RFK Memorial Stadium from federal hands to the District of Columbia; and other provisions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt
