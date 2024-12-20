© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan

"Superstar" by the Carpenters and Luther Vandross

By Stephanie Shonekan,
Katelynn McIlwainRyan FamulinerAaron HayJanet Saidi
Published December 20, 2024 at 12:01 AM CST
Almost everyone can relate with being a super fan of an artist – whether that means crafting playlists dedicated only to their songs or faithfully attending every concert of theirs they can get to. A “groupie” is a super superfan – someone who follows a celebrity around in the hopes of eventually encountering them personally.

Delaney & Bonnie released a song called “Groupie” in 1969 that captured this phenomenon; the first verse describes someone falling in love with an artist in between shows, while realizing that the artist is only as close as the radio makes them appear.

The experience of having unrequited love for a musical idol struck a chord with audiences, and the song later gained widespread recognition through the Carpenters' 1971 version – which they called “Superstar.” That’s the version Stephanie Shonekan and her guest, Kelvin McIlwain, start with in this episode of Cover Story.

McIlwain, who grew up in Buffalo, New York during the rise of hip-hop and rap, has a deep appreciation for Luther Vandross's cover of the "Superstar,” which released in 1983. Vandross’s approach to "Superstar” is soulful and effortlessly smooth, while the Carpenters give the song’s chorus a lighter feel.

In this episode of Cover Story, Shonekan and McIlwain discuss the significance of these different interpretations of “Superstar,” and how songs like these become treasures to remember artists who have passed away well before anyone could have expected.

“I think it makes you cherish their music even more, because they're no longer here. So for me, it definitely makes you appreciate the music more, because you're not going to ever hear those voices again. You're not going to hear anything new again from them.” - Kelvin McIlwain

Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan is produced by Katelynn McIlwain, Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay, Nat Kuhn, Mark Johnson and Stephanie Shonekan. This season was edited by Aaron Hay, Janet Saidi and Ryan Famuliner.

This podcast is a collaboration between KBIA and Vox Magazine, with funding from the University of Maryland College of Arts and Humanities, MU’s College of Arts & Science, and the Missouri School of Journalism.

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” Season 1 was produced by Janet Saidi, Kristofor Husted, Fernando Narro, Rehman Tungekar, and Ryan Famuliner, with host and producer Stephanie Shonekan. Season 1 was edited by Rehman Tungekar and Ryan Famuliner.

“Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” Season 2 was produced by Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay, and Stephanie Shonekan. Season 2 was edited by Aaron Hay and Ryan Famuliner.

"Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan" Season 3 was produced by Katelynn McIlwain, Janet Saidi, Ryan Famuliner, Aaron Hay and Nat Kuhn, with host and producer Stephanie Shonekan. Season 3 was edited by Aaron Hay and Ryan Famuliner.

Stephanie Shonekan
Katelynn McIlwain
Katelynn McIlwain, originally from Freeport, Illinois (go Pretzels!), is the managing editor for KBIA. She assists KBIA newsroom leaders in planning, supervising and producing news programming for radio broadcast, including daily news and in-depth reports, as well as public affairs programming.
Ryan Famuliner
Ryan served as the KBIA News Director from February 2011 to September 2023
Aaron Hay
Aaron worked as a full-time on-air host at KBIA from 2017 to 2022. He continues as the Managing Producer on High Turnout Wide Margins.
Janet Saidi
Janet Saidi is a producer and professor at KBIA and the Missouri School of Journalism.
