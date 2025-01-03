The U.S. surgeon general wants cancer warnings on alcohol. Here's why

Updated January 03, 2025 at 12:03 PM ET

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is calling on Congress to require health warning labels that inform consumers about the link between alcohol consumption and the risk of cancer.

Murthy released a new advisory detailing how drinking alcohol increases the risk of developing seven types of cancer.

"Alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of cancer behind tobacco and obesity," Murthy, who will leave office later this month, told NPR. "Just to put this in perspective, alcohol is responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer in the United States each year and 20,000 cancer deaths."

He told Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep that the seven cancers linked to alcohol consumption are breast, colorectal, esophagus, liver, mouth, throat and voice box (larynx).

"Most people don't know about this link. And that's the key reason why I'm putting out this advisory today," Murthy said.

Murthy spoke with Morning Edition about the risk of alcohol consumption and the incoming surgeon general, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Inskeep: Is the science more definite than a few years ago? Do we know more about this link?

Murthy: We do. The science has been building for years, creating greater and greater certainty about more and more types of cancer. But what is clear is that while people know, for example, about the link between tobacco and cancer and other health risks and cancer, less than half of people in America know that alcohol is, in fact, connected to cancer risk.

Inskeep: Does it matter if you drink a lot or in moderation?

Susan Walsh / AP / AP The U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, speaks during an event in April.

Murthy: It turns out it does. It turns out that more consumption of alcohol increases your risk of cancer. So we see significantly lower risk at lower levels of consumption.

Inskeep: I'm thinking about how to measure this risk. It sounds pretty bad, but there are so many risks with alcohol. In fact, there are already warnings about drinking during pregnancy, drinking while driving, obviously operating machinery, various other health problems. Is cancer even the main thing to worry about here?

Murthy: Well, it's interesting that you mention those other risks, because on alcohol-containing bottles, there is, in fact, a surgeon general's warning that mentions these two risks: drinking during pregnancy and drinking while operating a car or heavy machinery.

What I have called for in this advisory is that the surgeon general's warning label be updated by Congress to include a third risk here, which is the risk of cancer. You know, we've seen in the first two cases that when people were warned about these risks, they became part of our common knowledge. They sort of just shape our behavior.

What I want people to know here is that, while we don't have data to give a precise level at which every person can drink and minimize their risk of cancer, the exact level that's right for each individual does depend on their own risk of cancer based on their genetics, their family history, environmental exposures.

The two critical things that the data does tell us are that, one, there is a significant increase in risk of cancer going from, you know, even at the current levels, that are within the guidelines. So that's one drink a day for women, two drinks a day for men. But second, that the patterns we see suggest lower consumption is equated with lower risk.

So the bottom line is, if you drink regularly, keep in mind that less is better when it comes to reducing your cancer risk.

Inskeep: I want to note for people you're heading out of office Jan. 20. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated a replacement, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, who's a Fox News contributor, also a doctor in urgent care. Have you had many conversations with her as she prepares to take over, assuming she's confirmed?

Murthy: I have not, but I'm looking forward to connecting with her. And, you know, to her or to whomever is confirmed as the next surgeon general. I think something people may not know is that those of us who have served in this role have a strong fellowship. We are friends with each other across Republican and Democratic administrations. We help each other out and support each other. And if she is to serve as the next surgeon general, if she's confirmed by the Senate, and certainly she'll be a part of that group as well.

Inskeep: One other thing is on my mind: Because you've issued a number of warnings during your time in office, I think sometimes about the famous 1964 surgeon general's warning on smoking. My parents heard that and actually just quit smoking. They still had their old lighters when I was growing up, but they did not smoke at all. People listened to the surgeon general. Do you think people listen to the surgeon general the same way today?

Murthy: I think people still do listen to the office, but I'm certainly aware that there are many types of pathways to which people get their information these days. Many more than back in 1964 when the tobacco report came out from our office. But back then, when that report did come out, the very next year, Congress passed legislation for a warning label. And we started to see a big national effort come together where parents, community leaders, schools all came together to build campaigns to reduce tobacco use.

That, in my mind, has been the power of this office in history. During this term as well, we've seen the issues we have raised around youth mental health, loneliness and isolation, social media, have driven national conversation and behavior change. My hope with this advisory on alcohol and cancer risk is that we can contribute to change as well and help people ultimately be healthier.

