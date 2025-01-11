'Wait Wait' for January 11, 2025: With Not My Job guest Josh Gad

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Josh Gad and panelists Negin Farsad, Rachel Coster, and Josh Gondelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Going For Green; Midtown Madness; Netflix Gives Up

Panel Questions

Scouring for a Baby Shower

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about the latest happenings in the country of Wales, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Josh Gad answers three questions about Posh Lads

Josh Gad is one of the most beloved actors working, from voicing Olaf in the Frozen franchise to his Tony-nominated performance as Elder Cunningham in Book of Mormon. He just published a new memoir, called In Gad We Trust, but can he answer our questions about Posh Lads?

Panel Questions

Kia Loosens Up; In-Flight Entertainment Gets Personal

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: One Way To Save On Grooming; Tannenbaum? More like Tasty-baum; Calling All College Students!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after congestion pricing, what will be the next previously free thing New Yorkers will have to pay for.

Copyright 2025 NPR