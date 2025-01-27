Pause in federal research funding might affect MU researchers

University of Missouri researchers might face challenges due to a halt in operations at major research funding agencies, including the National Institutes of Health.

In a wave of executive actions, the Trump administration froze communications from public health agencies under the Department of Health and Human Services. After the directive was issued Tuesday, the HHS and affiliated agencies, such as the NIH, paused their advisory committees.

The NIH is the largest public funder of biomedical and behavioral research, with an annual budget exceeding $47 billion. Without advisory committee meetings, the agency is unable to issue new research grants, and travel restrictions are in place until at least Feb. 1.

The awarding of grants, loans, funding opportunities and cost-sharing agreements by the Department of Energy has also been paused in accordance with a memo issued Monday by the Trump administration.

“It is our understanding that these actions are temporary but may be expanded to other federal agencies,” said an email Friday from MU’s Office of Research, Innovation & Impact. “We recognize that these interruptions may create challenges, particularly for researchers who rely on federal funding.”

The email advised researchers to continue their work unless explicitly instructed otherwise. Grant submission portals remain active, and the MU Sponsored Programs Administration office is continuing to process grant applications and payment invoices. Faculty members are encouraged to report any disruptions resulting from the communications freeze.

