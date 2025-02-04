Boone County 911 service restored

Emergency dispatch services have been restored after a 911 outage that began Monday night and continued until Tuesday morning, according to a public safety alert released at around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

A public safety alert published Monday night said the Boone County Joint Communications office was seeing a phone outage for their 911 line due to an outage from telecoms provider Brightspeed. A news release Tuesday morning identified a fiber cut near Jefferson City as a possible cause for the disruption.

Boone County Joint Communications said in the release that officials became aware of the outage at around 6 p.m. Monday evening when safeguards were triggered.

Initially, all calls were being automatically routed to the Jefferson City Police Department. Once officials discovered calls were being rerouted, they reported it to cell service providers and issued an alert advising people in Boone County to call 311 or 573-442-6131 in an emergency situation.