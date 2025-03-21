5 takeaways from this week — from courts pushing back on Trump to wars overseas

We'll be recapping what you need to know every Friday morning for the first 100 days of the Trump administration. Get more updates and analysis in the NPR Politics newsletter.

President Trump is continuing to move ahead with deportations and sweeping changes to the federal government. His administration is running into some obstacles in the courts but that hasn't stopped him from seeing just how far he can go.

Meantime, Trump's also dealing with a series of foreign-policy hotspots, while taking aim domestically at opponents.

Here are five takeaways from the week:

1. Running into the courts: Trump is testing the limits of the presidency, doing as much as possible without Congress. To this point, that's meant tackling a lot — like restructuring the federal government, laying off workers, dismantling agencies and taking over boards of once semi-independent outfits. But while Republicans, who control both houses of Congress, are eager to give Trump the reins, there is another equal branch — the judiciary.

This week saw the courts become speed bumps once again in what Trump is trying to do, from his immigration deportations, his ban on transgender military service members or his attempted termination of climate-related grants through the Environmental Protection Agency. The Trump administration is pushing back, and the president himself called for the impeachment of a judge in one of the cases. That didn't sit well with Chief Justice John Roberts, who said "impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreements concerning a judicial decision."

An NPR/PBS News/Marist poll from earlier this month found that 58% weren't confident Trump would follow court orders if they block his executive actions. And he will undoubtedly test just how far the courts will let him go with cases that presumably end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

2. What to fight for: Democrats are not unified on how to oppose Trump (as evidenced by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's unwillingness to let the government shut down last week.) The courts are the avenue many on the left see as the best way to thwart Trump's agenda. But the right believes they have public opinion on their side on many of the issues landing in court.

As they see it: Why would Democrats be against deporting people the administration says are gang members; someone who, they say, was promoting Hamas' position on a college campus; or a doctor who allegedly had photos of a Hezbollah leader on her phone? Those on the left would argue it's not about what people are accused of, it's about adhering to court orders, regardless of what someone is accused of, an idea that's as old as the republic and John Adams defending British soldiers.

3. Waiting for Putin: Trump spoke separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hoping to get them on the same page for a ceasefire. Trump said he got a 30-day ceasefire on infrastructure agreed to, but soon after, there were more bombings, including from Russia on Ukrainian hospitals.

The two sides are still incredibly far apart. Russia, for example, wants no more re-arming of the Ukrainian military in addition to seizing four territories it doesn't have complete control over currently. The Ukrainian view — as well as many in Europe — is that Putin is stalling and likes the idea of being seen again as one of the big dogs on the international stage with a direct relationship with the United States. So Is Trump being played or will something tangible emerge? One thing is for certain, Trump's approach has broken with decades of bipartisan foreign policy, and he's upset many U.S. allies, who believe there will be consequences and Trump is unwittingly empowering China.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump (right) walks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin before taking a family photo at the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019.

4. More foreign-policy challenges: The Russia-Ukraine war isn't the only high-stakes international challenge facing Trump. This week, he announced bombings of Houthis in Yemen for their attacks on commercial vessels. He also warned Iran to not help the Yemeni group and said the U.S. would "completely annihilate" the Houthis.

And that ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that the then-incoming Trump administration was so keen on taking credit for evaporated this week. Israel bombed Gaza in what was one of the deadliest single days since the war began.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Fox News Monday night that Israel "consulted" the White House before the strikes. It raises the question of Trump's influence on the war — and what he really wants: Does he want it to end with peace between the two sides — or does he simply want Gazans to leave or be wiped out, as he's called for Gazans to be relocated and for a "riviera" created?

5. Trump continues to indicate he wants to go after political enemies: For all of the Trump administration's now-confirmed agency heads who said during their confirmation hearings that they would take the "political weaponization" out of government, there have certainly been a lot of moves that call those pledges into question.

Consider that, just this week, the Trump administration kicked out the South African ambassador for saying something perceived to be anti-Trump; Trump stripped the Biden children of Secret Service protection (even though Biden kept it for Trump's children) with part of the justification being that Hunter Biden had traveled to South Africa, a country whose government the Trump administration and South African-born adviser Elon Musk have accused of racism toward whites; Trump said Biden's pardons are "void" because Trump says Biden used an autopen (even though there's no rule about that), and in the same post, took aim at Jan. 6 committee members; and his administration suggested anger at Maine's governor for a terse exchange was influencing contract cancellations.

Here's a day-by-day look at what happened this week as it relates to Trump and his administration (since our last post, last Friday, March 14):

Friday, 3/14/25:

Saturday:

A judge preemptively blocks five Venezuelans the administration alleged were members of a gang from being deported. The judge later extends the order to all alleged Tren de Aragua members.

Trump invokes Alien Enemies Act to speed up deportations of Venezuelan gang members. The administration quickly deports many alleged members to El Salvador, in apparent contravention of the court order.

All Voice of America and Radio Marti employees are locked out and broadcasts on the networks cease. Also severed were all contracts for the privately incorporated international broadcasters including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

Trump announces action against Houthi rebels.

Sunday:

Polls show Democratic favorable ratings at historic lows (CNN, NBC).

The White House argues it didn't defy a "written order" in regards to deported alleged gang members but the judge's verbal order was: "Any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States." They were deported to a notorious El Salvadoran prison.

For his part, Trump, asked whether the administration had violated a temporary restraining order by deporting Venezuelans, Trump said, "I don't know. You'll have to speak to the lawyers. I can tell you this — these were bad people." On using the Alien Enemies Act to do so, a wartime law, he said they "invaded our country — so in that sense, it is war."

After learning of the judge's order, the El Salvador president, Nayib Bukele posted, "Oopsie… too late." He posted a video later that showed what he said were 238 members of the Tren de Aragua gang arriving in his country and said they'd be detained for a year.

Trump says he'll speak to Putin on Tuesday. "We're doing pretty well, I think, with Russia," he said. "We'll see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday. … We want to see if we can bring that war to an end."



Monday:

Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images The US Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington, D.C., on March 17. The Trump administration fired most of USIP's board and sent its new leader into the Washington headquarters of the independent organization on Monday, in its latest effort targeting agencies tied to foreign assistance work.

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images President Donald Trump signs an executive order to reduce the size and scope of the Education Department alongside school children signing their own versions, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 20.

Trump signs executive order aimed at dismantling the Education Department. "We're not doing well with the world of education in this country, and we haven't for a long time," Trump said. "We're going to be returning education, very simply, back to the states where it belongs." Local municipalities already fund nearly all aspects of K-12 schooling. Trump also says the department's "useful functions" will be "preserved in full" but managed by other agencies, including things like Pell Grants and Title I resources for children with disabilities.

Judge orders Trump not to deport Georgetown postdoctoral student and visa holder. The government says he was spreading "Hamas propaganda" and has "close connections" to an advisor to Hamas. The man's wife is an American citizen and her father had been a political adviser to Hamas.

Judge says government provided a "woefully insufficient" response to prior orders about deportation flights. He is now asking the government to explain by 10 a.m. Friday to give more details.

