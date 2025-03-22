© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Israel resumes deadly airstrikes in Gaza, killing 600 since Tuesday

By Hadeel Al-Shalchi,
Sarah McCammon
Published March 22, 2025 at 7:05 AM CDT

Israel says this week's deadly blitz was just the beginning if Hamas does not release hostages.

Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.