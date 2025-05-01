Major rural chronic health study at risk of losing funding

The Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal Cohort Study, or ‘RURAL’ as it is called, is facing significant threats to its longevity. RURAL is battling to keep its federal funding in spite of the study seeming to tick multiple boxes for the new administration’s health ambitions. It’s indicative of wider funding concerns across the health research industry.

For more, Robin Young speaks to Liz Cooney, cardiovascular disease reporter for Here & Now‘s editorial partner STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR