'Dreams to Ashes' kids' picture book explores an ugly chapter in Los Angeles history

/ The cover of "Dreams to Ashes" beside author Livia Blackburne. (Courtesy of Butalia Media)

In 1871, anti-Chinese sentiment led to a riot that killed 18 men and destroyed homes and businesses in Los Angeles.

Livia Blackburne tells the story in the children’s picture book “Dreams to Ashes: The 1871 Los Angeles Massacre” and joins host Scott Tong to talk about it.

Book excerpt: ‘Dreams to Ashes’

By Livia Blackburne

“Dreams to Ashes: The 1871 Los Angeles Chinatown Massacre” by Livia Blackburne and illustrated by Nicole Xu. Text copyright © 2025 by Livia Blackburne. Illustrations copyright © 2025 by Nicole Xu. Used with the permission of Carolrhoda Books, a division of Lerner Publishing Group, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this text excerpt may be used or reproduced in any manner whatsoever without the prior written permission of Lerner Publishing Group, Inc.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR