/ The cast and crew of "Maybe Happy Ending" accept the award for best musical for during the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A musical about two lonely robots in near-future Korea won big at the Tony Awards on Sunday night. But the ceremony also highlighted a strong season of diverse and critically acclaimed shows. We take the temperature of Broadway after it broke box office records.

Reporter Jeff Lunden covers theater for NPR.

