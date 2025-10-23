How Chicago's famous Second City comedy club fueled blockbuster party game Jackbox

Chicago’s comedy scene produced legends like Chris Farley and Tina Fey. But veterans of its famous Second City club built Jackbox Games, a video game series that just came out with its latest party game.

We discuss how Chicago’s particular brand of improv comedy translates to video games for a wide audience with Brooke Breit, creative director of Jackbox Games.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

