Trump rushed from White House Correspondents' Dinner after shooting incident

Updated April 25, 2026 at 8:55 PM CDT

President Donald Trump and the first lady are uninjured after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday in Washington, D.C., according to a statement from the U.S. Secret Service. A suspect is in custody, the statement said.

"The U.S. Secret Service, in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department, is investigating a shooting incident near the main magnetometer screening area at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The president and first lady are safe along [with] all protectees," the statement reads . "The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation."

What sounded like gunshots were heard by gathered reporters shortly after 8:30 p.m. ET in the Washington Hilton. Several guests were seen fleeing the ballroom where hundreds of journalists, politicians and attendees were gathered — including Trump, Vice President Vance and other members of the administration.

Video from inside the room showed security quickly clear the guests on the main stage — including the president and first lady. Someone can be heard shouting "stay down."

President Trump took to social media shortly after being rushed out to praise the Secret Service.

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again," Trump wrote.

Law enforcement was seen evacuating prominent cabinet officials to rooms within the hotel, including Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy and FBI Director Kash Patel.

The president said in a later post that all cabinet members are safe.

Several members of Congress were seen leaving the event by foot, including Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

Weijia Jiang, the president of the correspondents' association, later announced from the stage that President Trump planned to give a briefing later Saturday night from the White House. The president said he hoped to reschedule the event within 30 days, Jiang said.

Watch President Trump's briefing:

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

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