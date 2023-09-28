Behind the Issue: A look into the September/October issue of 'Vox Magazine'

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” editor-in-chief Kristina Aboyvan spoke with reporter Kara Ellis about a story she wrote for this month’s issue about the cancellation of Treeline Music Fest, as well as the challenges she faced.

Treeline Music Fest cancellation leaves fans, businesses wondering

Media sponsor Como411 had planned to film coverage before and during the festival, and the company's creator, Adonica Coleman, says the cancellation is devastating, considering the broad impact of the fest. “I just know how important the arts are — period,” Coleman says. “Not just for the artists but also for the consumer of the art.”

Behind the menus: The staff of Columbia's favorite restaurants

Columbia is home to a vibrant restaurant scene, nudging you to explore the variety of American cuisine or sample other cultural fare. Behind every memorable dining experience, you have a team of dedicated individuals working tirelessly to bring these flavors to life.

Heads in the clouds: Local paramotorists find solace in the serene skies

“Believe in yourself. Calculate the risk. And determine if you can accept it,” said paramotorist Russel Duker. “Once you believe in yourself, then the world opens up to you.”