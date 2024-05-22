Discover Nature: Timber Sale Workshop

This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a free timber sale workshop at Saline Valley Conservation Area (CA) on April 5 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Forest products, lumber, wood, paper, and related industries contribute almost $10 billion each year to the Missouri economy and support over 44,000 jobs. While most timber sales are not conducted by private landowners, foresters are available to help private landowners market and sell their timber under specific guidelines. Learn about these guidelines and sustainable harvest practices at the April 5 workshop. Learn more about Missouri’s timber industry at the MDC website, mdc.mo.gov.

Participants of all ages are welcome at this event, and registration is required on the MDC website. Participants are asked to dress for the weather as the workshop involves outdoor learning opportunities. Saline Valley CA is located at Central Hill Road in Eldon. Questions about this event can be sent to Nathan Skinner at Nathan.skinner@mdc.mo.gov.