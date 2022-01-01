More listeners are discovering the benefits of giving through their IRAs through the Charitable IRA Rollover.

Individuals 70 1⁄2 or older can make qualified charitable distributions from their individual retirement account, directly to a qualified charitable organization, in any amount up to a total of $100,000 annually without being subject to federal income taxes on the distribution.

Gifts from IRAs are a tax-wise way to give you the flexibility to fulfill outstanding pledges or establish endowments and begin to see your philanthropy at work and your legacy take shape now. Your qualified charitable distribution counts toward your required minimum distribution (RMD).

This opportunity only applies to traditional IRAs. You can create a traditional IRA by rolling over funds from a 401k, 403b, or other qualified retirement accounts.

Your gift from your IRA can be used to support KBIA 91.3 FM or Classical 90.5 FM.

Please note that you cannot receive anything in return for your gift, like gift certificates or tickets.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT GIVING TO KBIA 91.3 FM or CLASSICAL 90.5 FM THROUGH THE CHARITABLE IRA ROLLOVER, CONTACT MIKE DUNN AT 573-882-5107 or DUNNM@MISSOURI.EDU