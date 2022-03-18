© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan
Before I Let Go

Before I Let Go

Published March 18, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan
KBIA
This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them.

Today, I’m chatting with my daughter Faremala Shonekan to talk about a song we both love…Before I Let Go, first released by Frankie Beverly and Maze and covered by Beyonce.

I’m interested in uncovering the personal stories about how we connect with these great songs and what these songs mean to our lives. Ultimately, I get my guests to choose a version of the song they prefer and to defend their choice.

Cover Story - Season 1 Music Historypodcast
Stephanie Shonekan
Janet Saidi
Janet Saidi is a producer and adjunct professor at KBIA and the Missouri School of Journalism.
Ryan Famuliner
Ryan Famuliner joined KBIA in February 2011. Ryan previously worked as a general assignment reporter and videographer at WNDU-TV in South Bend, Ind. and as a reporter and anchor at the Missourinet radio network in Jefferson City, MO. He’s reported nationally on NPR and WNYC’s The Takeaway.
Rehman Tungekar
Rehman Tungekar is a former producer for KBIA, who left at the beginning of 2014.
