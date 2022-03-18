This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them.

Today, I’m chatting with my daughter Faremala Shonekan to talk about a song we both love…Before I Let Go, first released by Frankie Beverly and Maze and covered by Beyonce.

I’m interested in uncovering the personal stories about how we connect with these great songs and what these songs mean to our lives. Ultimately, I get my guests to choose a version of the song they prefer and to defend their choice.