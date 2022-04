This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them.

Today, I’m chatting with my good friend, Dr. Brandon Boyd, who is, up to this point, the only professional musician I’ve had on this show. And the song we’ll be discussing is one of my favorites, actually, one I had in mind when I first conceived of the idea behind the show.

And that song?

I Will Always Love You