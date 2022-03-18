© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan
Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan

Yesterday

Published March 18, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan
KBIA
Podcast Cover - Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan

This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them.

Today's guest is a good friend and colleague, Dr. Keona Ervin. She’s a professor in the Department of History at the University of Missouri, and also someone I’ve talked with at length about music. When I came up with the concept of the show, I knew she had to be one of my first guests. And so I reached out and asked her to choose a song to chat about.

And that choice?

Donny Hathaway’s live cover of Yesterday by the Beatles.

Tags

Cover Story - Season 1 Music Historypodcast
Stephanie Shonekan
See stories by Stephanie Shonekan
Janet Saidi
Janet Saidi is a producer and adjunct professor at KBIA and the Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Janet Saidi
Ryan Famuliner
Ryan Famuliner joined KBIA in February 2011. Ryan previously worked as a general assignment reporter and videographer at WNDU-TV in South Bend, Ind. and as a reporter and anchor at the Missourinet radio network in Jefferson City, MO. He’s reported nationally on NPR and WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Ryan Famuliner
Rehman Tungekar
Rehman Tungekar is a former producer for KBIA, who left at the beginning of 2014.
See stories by Rehman Tungekar