This is Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan, a podcast where we take apart the song covers we love and take a deep dive into the stories behind them.

Today's guest is a good friend and colleague, Dr. Keona Ervin. She’s a professor in the Department of History at the University of Missouri, and also someone I’ve talked with at length about music. When I came up with the concept of the show, I knew she had to be one of my first guests. And so I reached out and asked her to choose a song to chat about.

And that choice?

Donny Hathaway’s live cover of Yesterday by the Beatles.