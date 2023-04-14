Parents' Bill of Rights would ban Critical Race Theory in Missouri classrooms
Legislation on implementing more transparency between parents and what their children are learning in school has passed in the Missouri House of Representatives and is now in Senate committee hearings.
Missouri Senate Bill 4 focuses on increasing curriculum transparency in schools, but one of its most widely debated components is its push to stop the teaching of critical race theory throughout the state.
At Wednesday’s hearing, the bill’s sponsor, Senator Andrew Koenig, a Republican from Manchester, spoke on how he felt critical race theory was impacting his own children.
“It is hard to think of a more racist policy than to teach my black kids that they are oppressed and can't make it in this world because they're oppressed by white people, or tell my white kids that they are oppressing my black kids.”
Several witnesses testified in opposition of banning critical race theory in classes, including Missouri’s NAACP Chapter, Missouri Equity Education Partnership and two current Missouri high school students.