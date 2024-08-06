Election 2024 FAQ

KBIA Election FAQ

Missouri

How do I register to vote?

You have options!

You can register to vote online here.

You can print an application to mail in here.

You can request an application to be mailed to you here.

You can register in person at your County Clerk’s office (you can find yours here) or you can get an application at any DMV or state agency providing services to the public.

Get all the details here.

What is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming election?

The deadline to register for the August 6, 2024 Primary Election is July 10, 2024. The deadline to register for the November 5, 2024 General Election is October 9, 2024. Get more information about important election deadlines in the 2024 Missouri Election Calendar.

How can I check my voter registration status?

You can check your voter registration status here.

How do I apply to get an absentee ballot?

You can submit a request for an absentee ballot to your local election authority in person or by mail, fax or email. Here is contact information for local election authority offices and here is the absentee ballot request form. Get more details here.

Do I need to show an ID to vote?

You must show one of these forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

A nonexpired Missouri driver’s license or non-driver’s license

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran ID card

A nonexpired U.S. passport

Another photo ID issued by the U.S. or state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

You can see examples of acceptable forms of ID here.

If you don’t have any of these forms of ID and you’re registered to vote, you can still cast a provisional ballot.

How do I find my polling place?

If you are registered to vote, you can find your polling place here.