Go Centralia!

Our Centralia coverage is part of a year-long project of community engagement between Missouri News Network journalism students and teams and the community of Centralia.The team of journalists wandered the town square talking with people, went to the pumpkin festival, hung out at the Book Bean, ate lots of lunches at Bluebird Bistro, and hung out an awful lot at the library! It was all part of a plan to get to know people, listen to stories about the town, and get to know each other.Our community partners include the Centralia Public Library , with director Amy Hopkins and the library team, and the Centralia Fireside Guard , with editor and MU Journalism alum James Smith.The project is part of a national collaborative, News Ambassadors , that seeks to conduct journalism that finds solutions, complicates the narrative eliminates the perception gap , and builds relationships through listening and connecting. Our partners at America Amplified also provided training, inspiration, and production for this project.Previous News Ambassadors engagement projects have been conducted with reporting in Moberly and Sedalia. You can see those stories below.Please reach out to us with your story ideas - you can reach us at news@kbia.org and at the newsroom at 573.882.5611.Enjoy these Centralia stories and conversations!