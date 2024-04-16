Missouri House Committee approves senior tax freeze bill

A Missouri House Committee approved a bill that clarifies a law allowing counties to freeze property taxes for seniors.

The clarification comes after the law caused confusion over who exactly is covered by the tax freeze. Since the law took effect, counties have implemented variations of the law that differ from its original intent.

The new bill clarifies that anyone 62 years old or older is eligible for the tax freeze. Republican Representative Ben Keathley from Chesterfield is slated to carry the bill in the House. He said the bill includes mostly technical changes to bring the law closer to what was intended.

“Making sure that it has the broad intent for Missouri seniors that we thought we were voting for last year,” Keathley said.

Monday’s meeting follows a lawsuit filed by a former State Representative against St. Louis County for the way it chose to implement the law.