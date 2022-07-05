© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Health & Wealth

MU Health CEO Jonathan Curtright to step down

KBIA | By Sebastián Martínez Valdivia
Published July 5, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT
MU Hospital.jpg

University of Missouri Healthcare CEO Jonathan Curtright is stepping down.

In a press release, the system announced Curtright will leave his post on July 15 to become Chief Operating Officer at OU Health in Oklahoma.

Curtright has served as CEO since 2017, initially on an interim basis.

As CEO, he oversaw the development of a new children’s hospital, as well as a partnership with Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.

Nim Chinniah, currently Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, will take over as interim CEO while the university undertakes a national search.

In March, Curtright was a finalist to be CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in Florida, though he was not ultimately offered the position.

Sebastián Martínez Valdivia
Sebastián Martínez Valdivia is a health reporter and documentary filmmaker who focuses on access to care in rural and immigrant communities. A native Spanish speaker and lifelong Missouri resident, Sebastián is interested in the often overlooked and under-covered world of immigrant life in the rural midwest. He has a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Missouri and a master's degree in documentary journalism at the same institution. Aside from public health, his other interests include conservation, climate change and ecology.
