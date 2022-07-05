MU Health CEO Jonathan Curtright to step down

University of Missouri Healthcare CEO Jonathan Curtright is stepping down.

In a press release, the system announced Curtright will leave his post on July 15 to become Chief Operating Officer at OU Health in Oklahoma.

Curtright has served as CEO since 2017, initially on an interim basis.

As CEO, he oversaw the development of a new children’s hospital, as well as a partnership with Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.

Nim Chinniah, currently Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, will take over as interim CEO while the university undertakes a national search.

In March, Curtright was a finalist to be CEO of Memorial Healthcare System in Florida, though he was not ultimately offered the position.