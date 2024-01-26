Checking up on Cervical Cancer Screenings: 'Pap smears are important because your health is important.'

During the COVID-19 pandemic, routine doctor's visits and preventative care often had to take the back burner. So over the next few months, the Health and Wealth desk will be speaking with experts about how you can get back on track with your preventative health care.

National Cancer Institute A study conducted over 14 years found that many Americans who were eligible for cervical cancer screenings were overdue. And although researchers were not able to pinpoint an exact reason why, they found that lack of knowledge about screenings may contribute.

Over the past 50 years, the American Cancer Society has seen cervical cancer death rates drop by more than half since the popularization of the Pap smear, which is a test used to detect cervical cancer and HPV. Despite this, a study published in 2022 showed that many Americans are not up to date with their Pap smears - and lack of knowledge may play a part.

To mark the close of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, KBIA's Anna Spidel spoke with Missy Rice of the Department of Health and Senior Services' Show Me Healthy Women about why cervical cancer screenings are important and how patients can stay informed.

Anna Spidel: For those who aren't aware, what are cervical cancer screenings?

Missy Rice: So, a cervical cancer screening is just a routine test with your primary care or GYN or gynecological provider. It is really important for your health. It is personal, and sometimes that may be a little uncomfortable for individuals. But physicians are definitely, you know, in tune to that and can answer any questions that a person may have about exactly what that test entails to actually evaluate and test the cells of the cervix.

Anna Spidel: Who is eligible to be screened, and when should people start talking to their doctor about it?

Courtesy of Missy Rice Missy Rice (pictured above) is the Southwest Regional Program Coordinator for Show Me Healthy Women, a DHSS program that provides free cervical and breast cancer screening for eligible Missouri residents. She's also an RN, and said that health care is a part of self-care that people often forget about - especially moms who have others to consider. Rice said it's important to remember, "to take care of others, you have to take care of yourself first."

Missy Rice: Recommendations change as data and statistics and information changes. But currently, most are recommending that Pap test screenings start around age 21, and that Pap tests can be done routinely every three years. As you get into the age of 30- to 65-year-olds, that may also include HPV testing in addition with the Pap testing - and if that is done in combination routine screening, that is recommended every five years.

Anna Spidel: So I'm wondering - what might you say to someone who might be nervous or scared to get their Pap smear?

Missy Rice: Just helping them to understand that this screening is important for your health. Investment in your health is so important, and I think a lot of us - we invest in a lot of things. We invest in our finances, we invest in our home, we invest in our family, but sometimes we forget to invest in ourself and our health. And that is so very important.

Anna Spidel: People sometimes experience pain during Pap smears, and that can be a factor that really can make it hard for someone to seek out those services. So is this something that they might be able to talk to their doctor about having a solution, or finding a solution?

Missy Rice: Absolutely! Be your own advocate, don't be afraid to discuss it with your doctor. During a procedure, I can't say it won't always be not uncomfortable, because it certainly can be. But if you're experiencing pain, or that is a fear of yours, please talk with your practitioner before going in for the procedure. Make them aware because there may be things that they can do to help either calm your fears or maybe not make it so uncomfortable.

Kick off Cervical Cancer Awareness Month by scheduling your well-woman exam! Our Show Me Healthy Women Program offers free cervical and breast exams to eligible individuals.



Learn more at https://t.co/yAeF7SItuY! pic.twitter.com/t33VHcjUnD — Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (@HealthyLivingMo) January 3, 2024

Anna Spidel: So, kind of the obvious - why are Pap smears important?

Missy Rice: So, cervical cancer screening is one of the best ways to prevent cervical cancer or catch it early. And if it is caught early, treatment is very successful. So one of the concerns for women may be financial concerns or barriers as far as obtaining that screening, and so there are lots of resources out there within their communities. One of those is the program within Department of Health called Show Me Healthy Women, and our website can help guide women that are eligible. And there's also other programs locally in communities for women that may not, you know, fit our criteria, but definitely there's resources out there and just talk to your healthcare provider.

