Science and Technology
KBIA Conversations with MU Health
Hear interviews with medical professionals from MU Health Care. KBIA's Darren Hellwege explores the latest research and newest techniques in healing from the staff and faculty of MU Health Care.

Dr. David Gozal on Sleep Apnea and Sleep Disorders

KBIA | By Darren Hellwege
Published January 31, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST
Dr. David Gozal

KBIA's Darren Hellwege visits with Dr. David Gozal of MU Health Care. Dr. Gozal is a nationally recognized expert in sleep disorders, and he discusses how sleep apnea affects patients, and fills us on in the latest research on the subject happening here at Mizzou.

