Hear interviews with medical professionals from MU Health Care. KBIA's Darren Hellwege explores the latest research and newest techniques in healing from the staff and faculty of MU Health Care.
Dr. David Gozal on Sleep Apnea and Sleep Disorders
KBIA's Darren Hellwege visits with Dr. David Gozal of MU Health Care. Dr. Gozal is a nationally recognized expert in sleep disorders, and he discusses how sleep apnea affects patients, and fills us on in the latest research on the subject happening here at Mizzou.