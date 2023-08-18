Back to School backpack giveaway is an opportunity to make sure every kid has 'what they need'

Students in Columbia can pick up free backpacks and school supplies tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Karis Church, which is located at 606 Ridgeway Avenue.

Dream Tree Academy is partnering with the church and Heart of Missouri CASA to host the third annual Back to School Free Book Bag Giveaway tomorrow. There will be free lunch, snow cones, and other activities for the community.

Karmella Wright is the vice president of Dream Tree – a non-profit after-school program for culturally diverse youth. She said schools can be intimidating for students.

“We don’t want them to go in thinking that, ‘Oh, I don’t have this in my backpack, but the person sitting beside me does,’ you know,” Wright said. “We just want to give every kid that opportunity to have what they need.”

Students at the event tomorrow can receive vouchers for haircuts at salons in Columbia.

People interested in volunteering or giving supplies can email dreamtreeacademy573@gmail.com.