MU Greek Week to host 2nd annual sensory friendly carnival

For the second year in a row, University of Missouri Greek life will be hosting a Sensory-Friendly Carnival in collaboration with the Thompson Foundation for Autism & Neurodevelopment.

The event will take place tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Rothwell Lawn at the corner of Rollins and Hitt Streets.

Molly Andrews is the Director of Service for Greek Week and said that the carnival will have everything from food trucks to free games, offering community members of all ages opportunities for both camaraderie and competition.

She said students also completed trainings to ensure their booths are not overstimulating.

“Sometimes you'll see college students who are struggling to win these carnival games, and then you'll see little kids who are doing it with ease,” Andrews said. “So it's honestly, like, just lots of laughs and a really good time.”

Andrews added that Greek Week is a multi-week event building community within Greek Life and engaging with philanthropic causes.

The group’s overall goal is to raise $50,000. The money will be split between the Thompson Foundation and the Columbia chapter of Camp Kesem, which supports the children of cancer patients.

“There's like 20,000 students who come here for nine months of the year and kind of take over,” Andrews said. “I think it's really important that we're able to give back to the community that gives so much to us.”

For additional information, contact Andrews at mugreekweekservice@missouri.edu or visit the Thompson Foundation to register in advance.