Missouri Department of Health partners with nonprofit to expand breast healthcare access

Breast cancer rates are rising in Missouri, but many people still don't receive regular mammography and breast health services according to data from the National Cancer Institute.The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is hoping to change that and provide breast health services to more Missourians through a new partnership with nonprofit organization Gateway to Hope.

Started by two Missouri physicians in 2005, Gateway to Hope has been operating for nearly 20 years with the goal of providing support to breast cancer patients, survivors, and anyone impacted by breast cancer or in need of breast health services.

KBIA's Anna Spidel spoke with Gateway to Hope CEO Katie Manga to learn more about the organization and its new partnership with DHSS.

"We want everyone to have access to that early detection care, so that you can not just survive breast cancer but then go on to to thrive and to be able to do the things that that you love to do and be the fabric of community that we know women are. We have families to raise. We have work to do. We have communities to lead. And so we don't need breast cancer to be standing in our way."

Katie Manga

SPIDEL: Let’s start by having you tell me a little bit about Gateway to Hope. You know, what is Gateway to Hope?

MANGA: We're a 501(c)3 organization - so nonprofit - we've been around for almost 20 years now providing services and support to women who need access to breast health care.

So, those services look like financial assistance, as well as comprehensive support from a team of dedicated professionals. So, sometimes that's just your annual exam and conversation with your doctor. And then also support services for women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

So, our services are available for anyone who is at any point along that journey, and we will stay with you until we're no longer needed.

SPIDEL: So, tell me a little bit about this partnership. What will it offer to women in Missouri?

MANGA: Well, first of all - the thing I want to say about the Department of Health is that they have some amazing programs that, unfortunately, folks don't always know about.

And so, this partnership is really designed to support access to those programs. And one of the most important programs is a program called the Show Me Healthy Women program that pays for the cost of mammograms and diagnostic care for women who need it and who qualify.

So, this partnership is designed to help women get access to the providers who participate in Show Me Healthy Women so that, if you financially qualify, your care can actually be paid for. The other thing we know and we've learned, is that just because you have insurance doesn't mean that you have access to care.

So, our partnership is designed to not only make sure women are aware that this program is available, but also to provide resources to individuals to actually get to that care.

SPIDEL: So I'm wondering how can people access these services, and where should they go for more information?

MANGA: It’s really easy, there's a website - mobreasthealth.org - and then right there on that webpage, there's a short form to fill out your name, best way to contact you, and someone from Gateway to hope will reach out to you within 48 hours and have a conversation to see if we can help you.

"We're all worried about... what will happen if I am diagnosed? Or, will the procedure be uncomfortable? Our staff are prepared to walk through that whole journey and make sure that no one is is lost to care."

Katie Manga

So, you don't really even need to worry about - am I financially eligible or all of those things? We'll walk you through that process.

SPIDEL: Well, is there anything that I missed, anything that you think would be important to add to this conversation that we didn’t talk about?

MANGA: Many women experience fear when thinking about getting a mammogram. Or - oh gosh, I think I felt something change, I'm afraid of what that might mean. And what I just want everyone to know is that Gateway to Hope is a resource here for you to work through those fears.

We're going to be a resource to you no matter what happens, so let's not let that fear stand in our way to getting a diagnosis that that could be treated. And we can find ways to pay for it. We can find ways to work through the challenges.

The most important thing is that you take care of you so that your families and your communities can thrive.