MU students and community stage demonstration and march for disclosure, divestment and solidarity
Community members and students gathered at the University of Missouri today (Monday) to protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and other protests across the country.
More than 300 protesters called for the university to share how it invests its endowment fund and remove their support from any organizations that support Israel.
Sadia Moumita is a senior at the University of Missouri.
She said the university currently donates its money to an unnamed organization that then invests the funds. MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the university will disclose that information with anyone who asks.
“So, I would like to see them disclose,” said Moumita “And to stop funding Israeli enterprises that are making money off of the killing and displacement of Palestinian people.”
Moumita said they are also looking for more support from university leadership. They said UM System President Mun Choi first visited with Muslim students in January but had been meeting with Jewish students since October.
Freshman Melissa Tran heard about the protest through Instagram and says she attended to show support for Palestinians.
“I just think it's wonderful that so many people participated in the walkout today because it is hard to fight when you feel like there's not many people who agree with you.”
The demonstration lasted around two hours, included a march through Francis Quadrangle and ended peacefully.