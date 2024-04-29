MU students and community stage demonstration and march for disclosure, divestment and solidarity

Community members and students gathered at the University of Missouri today (Monday) to protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and other protests across the country.

More than 300 protesters called for the university to share how it invests its endowment fund and remove their support from any organizations that support Israel.

MU students stage a walkout and demonstration calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Monday, April 29, 2024 between Pickard Hall and the Residence on Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. The coalition of was made up of a variety of student groups, including Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine, Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, COMO Students for Aid, among others.

Sadia Moumita is a senior at the University of Missouri.

She said the university currently donates its money to an unnamed organization that then invests the funds. MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the university will disclose that information with anyone who asks.

“So, I would like to see them disclose,” said Moumita “And to stop funding Israeli enterprises that are making money off of the killing and displacement of Palestinian people.”

Moumita said they are also looking for more support from university leadership. They said UM System President Mun Choi first visited with Muslim students in January but had been meeting with Jewish students since October.

A group of women walk by David R. Francis Quadrangle during a pro-Palestine demonstration on Monday, April 29, 2024 at MU Campus in Columbia. Protesters called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as well as an end to U.S. involvement.

Freshman Melissa Tran heard about the protest through Instagram and says she attended to show support for Palestinians.

“I just think it's wonderful that so many people participated in the walkout today because it is hard to fight when you feel like there's not many people who agree with you.”

The demonstration lasted around two hours, included a march through Francis Quadrangle and ended peacefully.

