Too little sleep and too many screens: New study connects risk of obesity in unmedicated youth with ADHD and health behaviors

A University of Missouri researcher has published findings about how behaviors such as sleep, watching screens and physical activity are impacting obesity rates among youth with ADHD.

The study, published in the Journal of Pediatric Psychology, finds unmedicated youth aged 11-17 with ADHD were more likely to be overweight and less likely to meet guidelines for sleep and screen limitations.

The current recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics are between 8–10 hours of sleep for those aged 13 to 17, and 3 hours or less of screen time each day.

According to the study, the prevalence rate for obesity in youth with ADHD who were unmedicated was 7% higher than youth who were medicated for ADHD or those without the disorder.

“I view all three of these health behaviors as intersecting and being related and associated, and so, really, just knowing that these… are important to consider and keep in mind as kids grow and develop,” said Dr. Crystal Lim, the Chair of MU’s Department of Health Psychology and one of the study’s authors.

Lim added that sleeping more and limiting screen time are healthy behaviors for all youth - regardless of ADHD diagnosis.

She said parents can do a lot to promote overall health and well-being in their children – even without medication – like try to meet the recommendation of 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity each day.

“We want to start small, and think about how can we even just get up and move,” Lim said. “Maybe put on a music video or music your child likes and just dance.”

Lim said that small changes, such as promoting good sleep habits in the household, can also decrease the risk of obesity for all young people.