Active-duty military, veterans may now have access to additional energy bill relief

Active-duty military, veterans and their families in Missouri may now have access to additional help when paying their energy bills.

These funds are available through United Way 211.

Ameren Missouri announced in a press release today that they will be putting an additional $200,000 toward the Ameren Missouri Veterans Fund.

Eligible Ameren customers who are past due, have disconnected service or may be disconnected can apply to receive up to $600 per household – with proof of veteran or active-duty military status.

According to the release, the fund has assisted more than 650 veteran and military families since 2018 – totaling more than $400,000 in energy assistance statewide.

A recent report commissioned by the Consumers Council of Missouri, a consumer advocacy group, found that utility costs in the state have outpaced inflation and average wages.

Between 2020 and 2023, the average residential electric bill for Ameren customers rose more than 19%.