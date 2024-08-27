MU to examine University Ave garage after Conley Ave garage closure

University of Missouri officials plan to inspect the University Avenue parking structure because of its age, which is similar to that of the currently-closed Conley Avenue parking structure. The Conley garage was closed due to needing repairs on its second floor.

University spokesman Travis Zimpfer says there are scheduled inspections roughly every two years, but safety takes priority.

“Because University Avenue and the Conley Avenue garages both opened in 1987, out of an abundance of caution, we’ve asked for an additional inspection of University Avenue Garage,” Zimpfer said.

Still, he says the school doesn't have plans for a wholesale review of the health of all its garages, adding that previous inspections have not revealed any issues with the University Avenue parking structure similar to those of the Conley Avenue Parking Structure, which was closed in August after safety cables which protect pedestrians and cars from falling were deemed unsafe.

Zimpfer says any repairs made to parking structures on campus are decided based on the inspection reports, which the university receives four to six weeks after the inspection. If anything is of immediate concern, there is an informal notice given to the university.

During its inspection, University Avenue will not be closed, but will have four-to-six parking spots blocked off.

