New Columbia fire chief plans AI use to optimize response times

Columbia’s new fire chief says he plans to bring new technology and new people to the department.

In his prior job as Fire Chief in Spokane, Washington, Brian Schaeffer used AI technology to improve response times and wants to bring the same program to Columbia. The proposed system compares response records to current equipment and route logistics to suggest the quickest response to 911 calls. Still, Schaeffer, who began in the role on August 19, emphasized that fire department staff would still make the final call.

“Humans make the decision. It just informs our decisions. It makes our decisions better. It's not about the software. It's about the people and the impact of people,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said his next step is communicating with city leadership about the AI project.

Also, the first Columbia Fire Department Training Academy recruits under Schaeffer’s tenure graduate Friday in City Hall. They’ve undergone an intensive selection process and 18 weeks of academy training to prepare them for work in the field. Schaeffer said they'll help with another one of his primary goals: filling vacancies in the department.

“Focusing on clarity the mission of the organization and aligning the people and the talents is the prime responsibility for leadership and our team, and that's what we're doing,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer hopes the academy graduates will help fill out the ranks of the department so firefighters no longer have to give up their vacation time because there aren't additional firefighters to staff the city's firehouses.