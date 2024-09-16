Missouri organizers work to shape outcome of local elections

Missouri unions and labor organizers are looking to shape the outcomes of the upcoming state and local elections. From candidate endorsements to collecting signatures for ballot initiatives, they hope to ensure that candidates and Missourians prioritize their concerns.

Jonathan Gartin is a labor organizer from Springfield who collected signatures for Proposition A. The ballot initiative aims to raise Missouri’s minimum wage and provide mandatory paid sick leave.

“No one should have to worry about going out, getting a bite to eat, having a good time, whatever you may be doing, and getting sick as a result of bad policy,” he said.

Proposition A would raise the minimum wage from $12.30 per hour to $13.75 per hour starting in 2025. Minimum wage would also increase $1.25 per hour each year until 2026, until the minimum wage becomes $15.00 per hour.

Other states have included minimum wage ballot initiatives on their ballots. In Massachusetts , voters have the option to gradually increase the wage of tipped employees until it meets the state minimum wage in 2029.

Mike Jones is the communications director for the Missouri National Association of Educators. He says candidates are endorsed based on recommendations by local chapters.

“We endorse people from both political parties, people who have different political backgrounds, because our focus is ensuring that they support our students who are in local neighborhood public schools,” he explained.

Jones stated MNEA selects candidates who align with their mission of support public education, like gubernatorial candidate Crystal Quade. They also endorse candidates who are members of MNEA, like Democrat Sandy Van Wagner, who’s running to represent District 8 in the Missouri House.

Jones said MNEA provides training to members to help them engage in door knocking and phone banks throughout the year, while also informing them about policy decisions from the Missouri General Assembly.

During an election year, MNEA defines success as endorsing and electing candidates that have consistent communication with members.

