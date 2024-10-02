Annual MU report shows a increase in liquor law violations and decrease in drug arrests

The University of Missouri released the 2024 annual Fire Safety and Security Report on Monday, which includes data from 2021 to 2023.

There was an increase in liquor law violations that were referred to disciplinary action from 2022 to 2023.

Disciplinary action is taken when a person breaks the university code of conduct. The incident may not always lead to an arrest because no state or federal laws were broken.

According to the 2024 report, the vast majority of referrals came from on-campus student housing. Only 11 violations were not in student housing.

MU spokesperson Travis Zimpfer said they are keeping an eye on this trend but are not making any major changes at this time.

“It’s always a practice of constant evaluation,” Zimpfer said. “More so than necessarily than making a new big initiative, and these results I don’t think show there is a dramatic need for any major change.”

Zimpfer said the sample size of the data is very small because the MU Police Department’s jurisdiction is limited to campus.

According to the report, there was a dramatic decrease in drug arrests in 2023, though referrals for disciplinary action related to drugs did not see the same change.

“MUPD would typically arrest someone for violating a law,” said Hannah Wichern, MU police safety information officer.

She added that if a violation of MU’s code of conduct occurs, but no law was broken, a student would be referred to the Office of Accountability and Support.